Ogulagha Elders Synod from oil- rich Ogulagha Kingdom has commiserated with the paramount ruler of Ogulagha kingdom, Joseph Timiyan, Agbonu Torububor 1, over the demise of his mother, Mama Amogunye Timiyan.

She was 82 years-old.

Chairman of the body, Firstman lngla, Calabar Someboy, secretary and Chief Council Guwor ,the Olotu of Ogulagha Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of the association said the deceased left when her wise counsel was needed most.

This was disclosed in a statement.

The statement reads:”The Ogulagha Elders Synod received the sad news of the passage of our very dear Mother General ,Mama Amogunye Timiyan, (1940 – 2022) ,the Ibeyein of Ogulagha Kingdom with rude shock and trepidation because the late matriarch of the Timiyan royal family was indeed full of life until she drew her last breath.

” An lroko has fallen. The Ogulagha Kingdom has lost a great mother, rare gem and jewel of inestimable value. This has created a vacuum that cannot be filled in the entire Ogulagha Kingdom.”

They added : ” Mama will be greatly missed by all because she was passionate about the betterment of all who crossed her path, and it is our prayer that God Almighty in his infinite mercies will grant her soul eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ .

“We our sincere and heartfelt sympathy to His Royal Majesty Elder Capt Timiyan (JP) ,Agbonu Torububor 1, the Paramount Ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom, the Timiyan Royal family, and the entire Ogulagha kingdom as a result of this irreparable loss and it is our prayer that God Will grant His

Royal Majesty, the Timiyan Royal family and the entire kingdom the fortitude to bear the pains of the demise of Mama Amogunye Timiyan.”

