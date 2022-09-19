By Jimitota Onoyume

Despite the peace deal struck at the Government House annex weekend in Warri, Delta state by leaders of Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja communities and other stakeholders to cease hostilities over the boundary dispute between the two communities troops of Operation Delta Hawk have said they will sustain security patrol and show of force in the areas in collaboration with the army.

A security statement made available to the Vanguard said the security state of the areas was still unpredictable after the peace accord by the communities.

” The general security situation in Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities remains relatively calm but unpredictable. Consequently, troops of Operation DELTA HAWK will continue to dominate the area with patrols and show of force in conjunction with other security agencies to forestall any threats to the fragile peace. “

Meantime, a peace deal signed by Chief C.C.I. Whiliky, Com Okakota God first, Chief Otto Ogbiru Vetah for Aladja and Chief Anthony Jolomi , Hon Denbota Oweikpodor and Chief Lucky Oromoni for Ogbe-Ijoh before representatives of government and security operatives agreed that the boundary demarcation should be put on hold till further notice while all sides should sheath their sword.

The communities also agreed that the state governor ,Ifeanyi Okowa or a delegation from the state should visit the areas to sort out differences before the demarcation could recommence.

Also all sides agreed in the peace deal to voluntarily submit all weapons of war if any in their custody to security agencies, stressing that anyone caught violating the deal should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The hand written peace accord also counter signed by the DPO CSP Aliyu Sheba and his counterpart DPO SP Kabiru S. A. reads : ” it is resolved that henceforth the Aladja community and Ogbe-Ijoh community will no longer attack each other over the disputed land . “

“And that should any breach of peace occur, the person found to be involved be dealt with squarely.

Therefore peace should be maintained henceforth by both communities. “

