By Jimitota Onoyume

Barely four days after the Ogbe-Ijoh leaders of Thought , warned the Delta state government to discontinue ceding of portions of Ogbe-Ijoh land as boundary between the area and its Aladja neighbour crisis has erupted between the two communities resulting in the death of Mr Frank Amakiri.

The state Police spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the sad incident, adding that some arrest had also been made.

Vanguard gathered at press time that troop from 3 Battalion rear of the 63 Brigade on Operation Delta Hawk had moved in to restore law and order .

Community sources said trouble broke out in the area in the early hours of Friday leaving one dead, adding that the timely response of the army to a distress call saved the situation from further escalating.

A security report on the incident said one person was arrested and a fabrique national riffle were among items recovered when the army and other security body moved in.

” Following a distress call received by troops of 63 Brigade operation Delta hawk patrol in Warri at about 530am on Friday 16th September ,2022 about sporadic shootings being heard in the boundary area between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri south west local government areas in Delta state, troops of 3 Battalion , rear , on operation Delta hawk patrol swiftly mobilized to the area and found on arrival at the scene, that the during had ceased. “

“However a lifeless body of a middle aged man was discovered within the vicinity of the incident area. Some items found on the deceased man include one fabrique national riffle mounted with a magazine loaded with quantity of 9 rounds of 7.62mm(NATO) ,phone “.

