The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State, yesterday, described the emergence of Mr. Ifeanyi Odii as its governorship candidate as the greatest nightmare of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The PDP made the claim in a statement issued in Abakalikii yesterday, by Osita Kalu, a member of its State Presidential/Governorship Media Committee.

Kalu was reacting to a statement credited to the chairman of the APC in the state, Stanley Emegha, who said Mr Odii’s emergence only succeeded in burying the opposition party in Ebonyi State.

But Mr Kalu said the statement has exposed Mr Emegha as having a myopic understanding of rudimentary politics.

According to him, “the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Mr Odii as the Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate is now the greatest nightmare of the ruling APC in the state.

“Since the news broke, the leadership of APC in the state has been running from pillar to pole, making statements principally aimed at consoling their very few salaried followers.”

