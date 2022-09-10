By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

About 13 monarchs from Osun West Senatorial Districts celebrated the Nigerian Football Legend and Vanguard columnist, Segun Odegbami as he joined the septuagenarian club.

The event, hosted by Managing Director and founder of Lanre Adeleke Sports Academy, Engr. Abel Adeleke in Ile-Oogbo and the principal of the academy, Mutiu Adepoju in the premises in Ileogbo, Osun state, also featured the recruitment of 42 children into the academy.

Speaking during the event, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi who led other monarchs said, “We are celebrating him so that others can emulate his character and strive to attain his kind achievements. Today we were celebrating Olusegun Odegbami a football legend who is from Osun State. He’s a great contributor to sport everywhere in the world. We are celebrating him for having a impact on our side especially when it comes to sport .

He added that Odegbami facilitated the establishment of sport academy for less privilege who are on scholarship of the founder.

Oba Akabi said, “On merit, Engr. Lanre Adeleke deserves a national award. He is a patriotic Nigerian building both mental and physical assets of the nation. He established an international Sports Academy here in Iwoland, therein, discovering and promoting talents of the less privileged. Those children, with special sporting talents, many of whose parents cannot afford education were discovered to benefit in a scholarship with free boarding and feeding.”

Speaking, the elated Odegbami described the event as the best birthday gift ever in his life.

Odegbami said, “I didn’t want to celebrate 70th because I don’t want people to see me as old person. This is the best birthday of my life. I didn’t ask for it. I will never forget for the rest of my life. The number of traditional rulers sitting here marvels me.

Also, a super eagle star, Mutiu Adepoju (aka headmaster), thank God for the life of Odegbami, who he described as “a leader and mentor in football.

