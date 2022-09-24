

John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, under the aegis of the ‘Obidient Movement on Saturday marched in their numbers across designated routes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The crowd of supporters made up of a coalition of Support Groups as well as other well wishers began their walk from the famous Unity Fountain in the Central Business District, through the city Centre through to the City Gate along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road.

Reacting to the massive turnout of supporters of the party and its candidate across the country, National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, said the the Labour Movement rallies across Nigeria was evidence of the massive support they enjoy nationwide.

He said, “The rallies are not surprising, it is because the Labour Party has a people oriented candidate that will work for the people and that will effectively serve the interest of the party.

“Of course, the people must own the process, the people will fund the process because they say he who plays the pipe dictates the tune. And therefore the people are the owners of the party and that is why they are funding these activities.

“People are contributing money, N1000, N10,000 and so on to carry out rallies for themselves. People are donating their buildings and the people of Nigeria are gradually owning the Labour Party.

“And of course, you know that the Labour Party is a party for the poor, the artisans, students, market women, the down trodden, civil servants, hewers of wood and fetches of water and the ordinary man in the street. They own the party and they form more that 90 percent of Nigerians.

“By the time campaigns starts, you will see people campaigning for the party. All these movements and activities you are seeing all over, Labour Party has no contribution to it.”

He further said, “The people are mobilising themselves, they print the logo of the party themselves, they print campaign materials from their pockets and they are driving the process of the campaign by themselves and that is what we are seeing.

“The people are now asking questions about how they are being ruled, they want to sack the looters, they want to change the status quo.

“They want to put an end to activities of some people who have stolen from the common purse. The people have always been at the recieving end, but all those scenario are about to change.

“The party is the voice of the voiceless, and that is what you see in those rallies, that is what is replicated all over the nation.

Abure noted that the Labour Party is changing the political narratives in Nigeria. This, he said, is the first time it is happening.

According to him, Nigerians have decided to take their destinies in their hands and have risen to the occasion by demonstrating their willingness to do the needful to take the nation out of the woods.

