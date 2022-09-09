The people of Obiaruku, Ukwuani local government area today declared the All Progressive Congress, APC, as their only party of choice ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In a stakeholders meeting of ward 9 and 10 today in Obiaruku convened by top party chieftain in Ukwuani, Chuks Akogor, the people said Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has made APC very attractive to all deltans.

They said from the day Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Governorship Candidate of the APC chose Osanebi as his running mate, the party became the choice of all Deltans who truly desires massive development.

The people declared that not only will they support and vote the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC, Obiaruku, Ukwuani will support all progressive candidates in the 2023 elections.

