We can’t stop Obi-dient citizens from using other venues if….– Third Force Movt

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Third Force Movement has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to approve the car park of the National Stadium Lagos, for the October 1 rally of supporters of Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Noting that the use of the stadium would avert unintended lockdown, The Third Force Movement, in a statement by Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, said without the approval the Organisers cannot stop Nigerians from using other venues like Gani Fawehinmi Park or Lekki Toll Gate.

On September 13, Lagos State Chairman of the LP, Mr Kayoed Salako; and Secretary, Mr. Sam Okpala, wrote the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Abuja, seeking approval of the National Stadium, Lagos for the rally.

“The proposed date of the rally is 1st October, 2022 from the hours of 6am and 7pm. We promise that the rally will be civil and peaceful and to achieve this we have made adequate security arrangements to safeguard the facility and the participants,” they assured.

The letter was received and stamped by the ministry on September 13.

However, 17 days after and few hours to the rally, The Third Force Movement said approval has not been granted.

Said Okunniyi: “Please be notified that the Central Planning Committee of the Lagos 5 Million Man March/Mega Rally has just alerted the leadership of the 3rd Force Movement that in the event that the APC Government refuses to approve the use of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos for the peaceful Obi-dient Independence March/Rally holding tomorrow, Saturday, 1st October, 2022, the Organisers would not be able to stop Nigerians from making use of strategic venue like Lekki Toll Gate, and Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park against all odds.

“Consequently, Leaders of the 3rd Force Movement have tried to intervene in this matter but the Federal Ministry of Sports under Mr Sunday Dare is yet to act positively.

“So, all well meaning Nigerians are implored to appeal to the Sport Minister to immediately bow to wisdom and allow the peaceful independence rally of Obi-dient Nigerians hold at the car park of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as requested by the Organisers to avoid unintended jam in Lagos tomorrow.

“Finally, we as leaders of conscience in the Nigerian Civil Society and as Veterans of the assembly of the Nigerian peoples aned masses, hereby wish to assure that the Lagos independence march and the mega rally is planned to be very peaceful and orderly all things being equal, so government should avoid tacit instigation of confusion.”

