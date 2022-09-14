Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclosed that his administration is considering hiring experienced retired Civil Servants that have contributed to the success of his transformational drive to achieve his administration’s MEGA (Making Edo Great Again) agenda.

Obaseki stated this during the end of a two day retreat for the Executives Council, head of MDAs and Agencies at the John Odegie-Oyegun Public Service Academy in Benin City, Edo State.

He commended the contribution of retired Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment Mr. Lucky Wasa to the success of his transformational drive adding that the State has hired new crops of Civil Servants and would need the experience and knowledge of people like Wasa to drive the needed change in the Civil Service.

“I hear one of our Permanent Secretaries is retiring today, as it was mentioned to me by the Head of Service Barr. Anthony Okungbowa that Mr. Lucky Wasa is leaving us. I said we have a challenge with human resources. For a long time people were not hired into the services and it has created gaps.

“I said to the Head of Service that there are few experienced, knowledgeable and quality persons who have retired from the Service and we will consider giving them consultancy arrangements for about three years.

“This will enable them to put back the benefits, experience and knowledge gathered over the years into the system particularly now that we are recruiting and retraining new corps of civil servants as some of these retired personnel have been used to drive our reform process”.

The governor said it will be a waste, if his administration fails to utilise the experience and knowledge of these persons as such will take advantage of the opportunity in ensuring the Civil Service gets the best.

On his part, the Edo State Head Of Services (HOS) Barr. Anthony Okungbowa commended Wasa for his enormous contributions to the transformation and growth of Edo State Civil

RELATED NEWS