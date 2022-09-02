Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, September 1, declared the maiden edition of the Edo International Film Festival open in Benin City, the Edo State capital, with a promise to give the art sector its place of pride in the State.

Welcoming guests to the event, Obaseki said the desire to relive the rich culture and harness the gains associated with the location of the State, informed the organization of the international film festival which attracted high profile movie makers, local and international actors, directors, movie lovers, members of the Edo State Executive Council, movie goers and other players in the industry.

The Governor said: “Over the centuries we have been the cradle of culture and creativity, what we see here today is reliving our history and past.”

He emphasized that Edo State has taken the lead in investing in the creative industry with support from development partners, adding “we have taken advantage of our unique opportunity in terms of our location and natural endowment, and our goal is to be the home of culture and tourism in West Africa.”

He assured that the Victor Uwaifo Sound Stage, venue of the festival, is his administration’s first experiment with support infrastructure for the creative sector and assured that “with the success of this sound stage we will now move to the Film Village which initial design has commenced.”

“This is just the first experiment and we will announce the date for the next film festival immediately after this maiden event, and we will tell the world the amazing contributions of you all in showing Edo to the world.”

Earlier, the First Lady of the State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, at the premiere of the first film at Kada Cinema Center, maintained that “the film festival will revive the history, culture and heritage of the Edo people.”

She added: “We expect that the history, culture and life of the Edo people centuries passed will now be exhibited to the world through this film festival.

“The first film to be watched and premiered at this festival is an Edo-made film, and I am proud of it. This project is born out of the work we have been doing regarding gender-based violence in Edo State. I am the chairman of that gender-based committee in the state.”

The 4-day event, according to Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, has placed the ancient city of Benin on the world map as one of the hosts to international film festivals.

