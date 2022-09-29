By Luminous Jannamike

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi has apologised to the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on the error made in his statement during a courtesy visit on the former President on Wednesday.

Akinyemi clarified in a statement, on Thursday, that the CAN President did not say Obasanjo created the apex Christian body, contrary to what was published, as he blamed the error on ‘printers devil’ and that it was never intended.

For avoidance of doubt and record purposes, what Okoh said reads: “Ofcourse we know and history is there that it was your own time as a Military Head of State that the Christian Association was formed in 1976. It was also on record that it was your time that the Nigeria Inter Religious Council was formed in September, 1999.”

This position was acknowledged by Obasanjo in his response, when he said that “the CAN President was right that it was during his time, as the Military Head of State that CAN emerged and also he was the President when NIREC was formed.”

