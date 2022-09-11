.

By Fortune Eromosele

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th of September, 2022, the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has joined the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth member nations to mourn her death.

Elizabeth II (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary; 21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022) was Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms from 6 February 1952 until her death in 2022.

She was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her life and served as monarch of 15 of them at the time of her death. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.

According to the President, Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, in a condolence message expressed shock at the news of her death.

He said, “We received with rude shock the demise of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. But, with are consoled for a life well spent for the benefit of humanity in the World.

“Truly, in the affairs of men the transition of a queen of status reverberates in her immediate community, her circle of friends and family, and even in the global community.

“She remain the first British monarch that reign for seven decades, which make her spectacular for a great record of service that is unbeatable all over the world, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and legacy reign.

“Her death is no doubt a huge loss to the British Empire, and the rest of the world at large, being that she died when her wealth of experience was needed for the stability of the Globe.

“We, on behalf of the National Executive members, the entire Congress members, and the youth constituency we represent in Nigeria extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers for the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family, and all Commonwealth Nations at this time of mourning and sadness”.

