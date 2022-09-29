By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE federal government has commended Akwa Ibom State government for partnering it to ensure effective implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP in the state.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the commendation when she flagged-off the disbursement of cash grants, and soft loans to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom including a one-off cash grant of N20,000 to Grant for Vulnerable Group (GVG)

Farouq who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, also flagged off the Digitised Payment for Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), the National Sensitization Exercise for the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSF) and on-boarding of Stream II Independent Monitors (IMs).

She noted that NSIP being implemented in partnerships with State Governments was a clear demonstration President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to working with all levels of governments to address the issue of poverty which is the core developmental challenge confronting Nigeria today.

Her words: “We are gathered here today to witness the consolidation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) designed by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to specially and effectively give a lifting hand to many of the poorest and vulnerable citizens in our country.

“Your Excellency, l must appreciate your immense contributions and partnership for ensuring that the NSIP is effectively implemented in your State. I therefore thank you for the support to ensure that this event is held successfully.

“To all the stakeholders present here, we also deeply appreciate your support and thank you for joining us today and urge you to continue with this commitment to fight poverty in our great country.

“Since the commencement of implementation of the NSIP in 2016, it has impacted positively on millions of lives especially the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria.

“With the complementary effort of the State Government and other stakeholders on the NSIP, the target beneficiaries and many more citizens of the State will be on their way out of poverty to prosperity and we will, by the Grace of God, as a Nation, remain on track of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030 as designed by President Buhari”,

The minister while flagging off of the NHGSF, programme which seeks to educate communities and stakeholders on proper and more effective implementation, said President Buhari has approved its expansion by another 5 million children because of the huge impact especially on the children of the poor in rural areas.

While rolling out the loans of GEEP, the TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni, explained that the three soft loans were designed for vulnerable and low-income citizens who are involved in commercial activity but have never had the opportunity to access loans.

According to her: “The MarketMoni with a loan portfolio of N50,000, meant to uplift the under-privileged and marginalized women (such as widows and divorcees) has 14,326 registered beneficiaries in Akwa Ibom State. 10,197 were digitized, 888 were verified and 694 have been enumerated for disbursement.

“And in the same vein, TraderMoni loan portfolio has 13,691 registered in Akwa Ibom State, 7,826 were digitized, 446 verified and 351 enumerated for disbursement. The programme is meant to give priority to the most vulnerable in our society, widows, youth, persons with disability and the displaced amongst others”

“The on-boarding of Stream II of the Independent Monitors (IMs) who basically are local youth employed under the NSIP for a limited period of 12 months, on a monthly stipend of N30,000 each, and charged to closely monitor and report on the implementation and performance of all the NSIP projects in the State.

In his remarks governor Udom Emmanuel

thanked the Minister for the partnership, noted that the loan facility especially to market women, traders and farmers would help increase their capacities ,enhance expansion and create in the beneficiaries hope for survival.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare Dr. Ini Adiakpan however, appealed for a review of the amount paid for the School feeding project noting that the N100 feeding per a child was not enough to provide quality and nutritious food given the economic situation in the country today.

“Please be rest assured of state government support for the smooth running of these programmes. Let me commend all the beneficiaries and urge them to reciprocate Government good intentions by making the best use of the monies given to them”., the governor said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Akwa Ibom NSIP focal person, Dr Godwin Akpan who advised the onboarded Stream 11 Independent Monitors to understand that they are a critical factor in the success of the NSIP programme, implored all beneficiaries of the cash grants, loans to make judicious use of the money and turn around their economic and financial situations.

