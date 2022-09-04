By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A yet-to-be-identified personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC on Friday assaulted a shop owner, Mrs. Joy Owolabi at the Nanmwa Junction, Abattoir area, Jos South local government area of Plateau State, leading to serious injuries on her eyes and other parts of her body.

The incident happened a few meters away from the office of the organisation, although the victim had reported the incident, the organisation is yet to apprehend the personnel and his accomplice who assaulted her.

Before the Friday incident, it was gathered that sometime last month, the said personnel (whom Mrs. Owolabi could identify facially as she does not know his name,) came to the betting shop next to the victim’s shop and parked his official motorcycle in front of Mrs Owolabi’s shop, blocking her entrance and she called his attention to re-park the motorcycle but she was ignored and an argument ensued.

On that Friday, the personnel returned to the betting shop with his colleague and parked his motorcycle in the similar manner that the woman complained about. The incident led to an exchange of words between him and the shop owner.

Instead of parking his motorcycle properly, the victim and some eyewitnesses confirmed, he punched the victim, pushed her to the ground and started flogging her with a wire as neighbours and passersby watch helplessly. None could rescue the woman as the assaulter and his colleague were armed.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs. Owolabi said, “I was in my shop on the 2nd of September, 2022, at about noon, I saw two men in uniform, they were from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, they rode into my shop. One stood by the roadside and the second one came to the entrance of my shop.

“They came with an official motorcycle, when the man parked, blocking the entrance of my shop, I went and met him and said please, help me re-park this motorcycle because the way you parked, I cannot enter the shop.

“My neighbour who is the Naijabet Manager also came out and saw the way the man parked the motorcycle; he started pleading with the man to re-park it. As we were talking, the man punched me in my left eye and I fell to the ground.

“As I was trying to stand up, he punched me in the second eye. He removed the wire and started flogging me. They came in armed so people were afraid of coming to my rescue and when this thing was going on, people were just watching.

“After flogging me, the two of them left with the motorcycle. When they left, I locked my shop and went to their office which is not far from my shop to report.”

Another shop owner who did not want to be mentioned added, “This is somebody’s wife that this boy beat like an animal because he is wearing a uniform. We were scared of going close for fear of being shot. It appears that the boy is on something, apart from getting justice for the woman, he should be fished out and punished to save the woman in his life. It could be that is the manner he is flogging them at home.”

He appealed that the NSCDC should not sweep the incident under the carpet in the guise of not being able to identify the culprit, saying, “the owner of the shop that he used to enter can help to identify him.”

At the time of this report, the victim was still receiving treatment at a hospital in Jos as she is feeling severe pains all over her body.

It was also gathered that the victim was asked to return on Monday as all personnel on a motorcycle would be presented for her to “identify” who assaulted her.

However, the State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, DSC Madaki Longbit said he was not aware of the incident but would find out on Monday.

His words, “I was not informed, Friday was a busy day for us and I was not at the Command but give me till Monday to confirm, I will get back to you.”

