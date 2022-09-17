The North Central Zonal Chairman of the ruling APC, Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa, has cautioned party members against indulging in anti-party activities as the 2023 general elections approach.

Bawa issued the caution on Friday in Jos at a one day consultative/familiarization meeting with APC hierarchy in Plateau to strengthen the party internal democracy.

The zonal chairman said said the party developed a method of identifying and dealing with members who indulged in anti-Party activities.

He advised those contemplating such to desist forthwith, or have themselves to blame.

Bawa urged APC members to work for the success of the party for the good of everyone.

“The visit is an assignment given to us by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to go round the states in the North Central zone to interact and hear from the party members.

“The is necessary because we must work in unison and all hands must be on deck to ensure that APC emerges victorious in 2023 general elections.

“Plateau is the home for APC, taking into consideration the appointment of Gov. Simon Lalong as the Director General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization.

“We are ready to support him and make sure that the North Central zone produces a large chunk of votes for APC in 2023.

“Therefore, we have come to hear from you as critical stakeholders of the party and bridge the gap of challenges within the party before the ban on campaign is lifted,” he said.

Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, stated that the North Central zone remained the melting point of politics as far as Nigeria was concerned.

Bature told his guests that APC in Plateau had already strategised and put all machinery in motion to deliver all its candidates, beginning with the presidency to members of the state assembly.

He charged party loyalists to discard political shenanigans of the opposition parties and focus on issues based campaign to canvass for votes for the APC.

Recall that all stakeholders, including women and youth leaders, were given opportunity to make their contributions during the interactive session.

