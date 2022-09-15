…NDDC modifies, resumes PG scholarship

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Emem Idio

Niger Delta Youths Leadership Forum, NDYLF, has described the non constitution of the substantive board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the Federal Government as a disservice to the people of the region.

This came as NDDC announced the resumption of its foreign post-graduate scholarship programme with modification to include Masters degree courses in Nigerian universities.

Sole Administrator of NDDC, Dr Efiong Akwa, announced the resumption of the social investment by the interventionist agency in a statement bearing the new nomenclature, ’2023 NDDC Foreign/Local Masters Degree Post-Graduate Scholarship.”

Meanwhile, NDYLF in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Richard Akinaka, said: “The NDDC, as it is now, is a disservice to the people of the region. Buhari should prove to the people of the region that he does not have malice and disgust toward the people of the region.

“The politicians appointed from the region as supervising ministers of the region have not helped matters. Those struggling to get appointed as supervising ministers are only out to exploit their people. It has become so bad that the commission over the years has been under the mercy of the supposed leaders of the region in this government.

“The NDDC is at ground zero because of lack of a substantive board. The president will do a lot of service to the region if he gives the needed attention to these issues. The performance of the NDDC is not about the person in charge at the moment but about the need for a substantive board to pilot the affairs of the commission.

“The Niger Delta under President Muhammadu Buhari has become a neglected people. The lack of a substantive board has impeded the development of the region. The people no longer have an input in the affairs of the NDDC.”

Akwa said: “NDDC is once again embarking on its foreign post-graduate scholarship programme to equip our young people with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the local content programme of the Federal Government, as well as enabling them acquire specialization in their fields of study to compete globally in various disciplines.

“The scheme covers disciplines in engineering, including Software/Aeronautic Space/Aeronautic Engineering, Medical Sciences/Medicine and Surgery, Computer Science Technology, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Hospitality Management, Law, Architecture, among others.”

He advised prospective candidates to visit the NDDC website as the scholars who must be of Niger Delta origin must possess five credits at not more than two sittings, and students expected to have First Class degree or Second-Class Upper Division to qualify for the opportunity.

