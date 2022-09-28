.

A dynamic and innovative investment company with a strong focus on the real estate sector, Pennek Nigeria Limited is positioned to be a leading real estate company that creates investment opportunities for individuals and organizations.

Incorporated on July 29, 2010, the firm specializes in investment, development, and management as well as providing solutions in the procurement and provision of premium land and housing investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Led by versatile, energetic and focused Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kennedy Nnadi, a man whose humble nature also sets him apart as a young CEO who believes that leadership rests on the ability of a leader to learn from every failure in creating enabling paths for others to follow, described what led to the establishment of Pennek Nigeria Limited as a zeal and desire to contribute to nation-building by continually providing affordable and qualitative housing to Nigerians and ensuring that people get value for money spent on real estate investments.

“This has been the major drive in the company painstakingly staying true to its core values of professionalism, respect, integrity, customer centric and excellence which has, in turn, made them become a household name and also grow extensively over the years”, Nnadi told Sunday Vanguard proudly.

The CEO of distinction maintained that Pennek Nigeria Limited has services that set it apart from others as they have always been blazing the trail in the real estate sector.

His words, “To mention a few of our services, we are the first real estate company in Nigeria to offer insurance with each property purchase. We offer insurance on every property unit we sell. We also offer a very flexible and affordable payment plan to suit every prospective client. We as well offer mortgage plans up to 15-20 years and allow the client live in the house while repayment is being made for the time frame that they choose”.

Talking about the challenges faced in the business, Nnadi expressed dissatisfaction at some of the policies of government as they affect the real estate sector.

He said: “Some policies in Nigeria make the real estate sector harder to function. These include the high (interest) rates in the financial sector, the overly hike in the prices of building materials, petroleum products and many others too numerous to mention but we have been able to survive by showing empathy to our prospective clients’ situations and we also have the zeal to contribute to nation-building by continually providing affordable housing to people who need it the most; so these have kept us going”.

On his turning point in life, the member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria, said, “Every person has a turning point in his/her life which changes human behavior. These turning points change their outlook, attitudes and interests towards life and other people. These turning points may be gradual or sudden and they create impacts in our lives.

“Mine came when I was a youth corps member in Jos. I saw an opportunity to sell drinks interstate and I grabbed it and made some money. But instead of buying a car then, I bought my first land in Lugbe Abuja for about #150,000 in 2009.

“I resold the property in 2019 for #18 million. I have an uncle who is a quantity surveyor and I always watched him and his passion inspired me. I believed I could add something to the real estate industry, so I started to make a difference. I repackaged the popular ‘Lekki Price’ and made housing a lot more affordable.

“I have been in this for seven years. I started with real estate investment and now I am into real estate development and, in a few months, we will go into real estate management”.

Committed to having its presence in every major cities of the country, the Pennek Nigeria Limited boss explained that the company is presently in Lagos, Abia, Anambra and Imo states as well as Abuja but said they would not rest on their oars until the firm makes a presence in other states across the country. The CEO confirmed that plan was ongoing towards having a presence in Rivers, Plateau and Oyo states, saying very soon they will be there.

From experience, Nnadi has this advice for upcoming professionals and young CEOs: “You have to start small and work your way up there. You have to go for what you want and believe that nothing is impossible.

“I currently have a client who doesn’t have a structured payment plan because he is a businessman. He pays based on how he gets his money and, in just a short while, he has been able to pay more than 50% of the property cost. So, you just have to start small with what you have and you’ll definitely get there”.

