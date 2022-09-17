No policeman was killed in Thursday’s attack by hoodlums at Nkomoro, in Ebonyi, the police have declared.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Chris Anyanwu confirmed in a statement that there was actually an attack on a police patrol team,

He stated that contrary to an online publication, there was no fatality in the attack.

Anyanwu added that police operatives who sustained injuries in the attack were responding to treatment in a hospital.

“On Thursday, a police patrol team attached to Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, was ambushed by a gang of hoodlums who shot sporadically at the team.

“A quick response by the patrol men got the hoodlums scampering to safety with bullet injuries.

“The aftermath of the encounter left a patrol vehicle burnt by the miscreants but no life was lost on the side of the police team.

“Two policemen who sustained injuries as a result of the attack are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“It is pertinent to state that this is the first and only press statement emanating from Ebonyi Police Command on the callous attack.

“We, hereby debunk as lies, the claim that two policemen were killed. Also, I never confirmed any such fallacious report to Mr Oko Nweke of HURIDE and others that replicated the falsehood.

“Furthermore, none of our weapons was carted away by the hoodlums as reported,’’ Anyanwu stated.

He added that police tactical teams have arrested a number of suspects in the area and investigation is on-going. (NAN)

