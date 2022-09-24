The Edo Government has said that there was no evidence of the presence of members of the terrorist group, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), in any part of the state.

The denial is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Mr Chris Nehikhare, the Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, and made available to Newsmen in Abuja.

According to Nehikhare, the attack at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction, where a Wabaizigan patrol vehicle was burnt on Sept. 22, was carried out by bandits, not ISWAP members.

“After a thorough investigation by state security outfits involving the Police, Nigerian Army, Edo State Vigilante Network and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, there is no evidence of ISWAP or its operatives in the state.

“Government assures that it will continue to provide support to the security agencies in the state to tackle crime and criminality.

“And also enhance patrols of the state’s borders to make the state most uncomfortable for the decimated bandits.

“The Edo government restates its commitment to the safety of lives and property in the state and to the sustenance of a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful businesses”, he assured.

