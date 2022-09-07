By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims of disagreement between him and the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Tinubu made this disclosure on Wednesday when he visited the national secretariat of APC alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC candidate did not only refute rumours of existing quarrels between himself and the party’s chairman, he expressed optimism that Adamu would deliver greatly.

He said, “Thank you so much for the good job you have been doing. I sincerely thank you for the cooperation and collaboration particularly the chairman for various wisdom and interactions that we have been having together.

“To the rumour manufacturers, I read in some papers about disagreements between myself and the chairman and that was a very big lie. They didn’t know that we have come a long way.

“The big masquerade dance is not in the cage but in the market square. And that is what Adamu used to be, full of wisdom, we were governors together, before God put us together on this project again.

