Awards

By Godwin Oritse

CHAIRAMN of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Sen. Margery Okadigbo; Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Pioneer Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mrs. Mfon Usoro; Chairman, Starzs Investments Company Limited, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun; and Senior Partner of OAL, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN have been shortlisted alongside some frontline industry practitioners for the Maritime and Offshore Award, OMIS, 2022.

In a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of The OMIS, Femi Da-silva disclosed that captains of industry and frontline practitioners were nominated by leading voices in the maritime sector because of their selfless leadership roles and contributions to the growth of the sector.

Da-Silva also said that Samsung Heavy Industries, Bureau Veritas, CMA CGM Shipping, Niger Dock, SIFAX, were among firms nominated in the corporate organisations’ category of the award.

According to him, OMIS Award Banquet is slated for September 24 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel to coincide with the World Maritime Day by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is marked the same month.

He also disclosed that the award event would feature exciting side attractions including an exhibition and panel discussion along the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day.

Commenting on the development, Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin, said, “This highly celebrated event will not only showcase the maritime sector, but also celebrate achievers and highlight the sector’s strategic position in the league of the political economy of the nation”.

Other distinguished individuals that have been shortlisted in various award categories are Managing Director, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi; Commercial Manager, APM Terminals, Temilade Ogunniyi; CEO, Multimix Group, Dr. Obiora Madu; President, Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mrs Funke Agbor, SAN; CEO, CHARKIN Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Dr. Charles Wami; Founder, Women in Logistics and Transport, Hajia Aisha Ali-Ibrahim; CEO, Ocean Deep Services, Mrs. Macfoy Rollens; Executive Director, Sifax Group, Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, among others.

