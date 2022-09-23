…Says Nigeria ‘ll never remain the same if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the health condition of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Emma Powerful, the spokesperson of the group, threatened that the peace in Nigeria would never remain should anything happens to their leader.

Recall that Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday alleged that Kanu had not eaten for 2 days, and was in excruciating pains.

His words: “Today’s visit was centered on our curiosity to ascertain the DSS level of compliance with providing Onyendu the requisite medical treatment that would address his deteriorating health condition.

“Sadly, we made startling discovery that despite the alarm raised on Monday, calling for the intervention of responsible foreign Governments and institutions, on the DSS flagrant disobedience of Orders of Court, particularly in denying Onyendu access to his personal medical doctor and medication, the lawless DSS immediately resorted to local chemist store to procure substandard drugs to be administered on Onyendu.

“Since it is now obvious that the DSS does not have the facility, capacity and/or resources to manage Onyendu’s deteriorating health condition, we are compelled to publicly implore the DSS, to allow us have Onyendu back unconditionally, or better still, allow us to purchase the prescribed drugs for Onyendu pending his unconditional release from their custody.

“May we also seize this medium to inform the World that Onyendu has not eaten anything in the past 48 hours due to the concomitant excruciating pains occasioned by his gastro intestine disorder, which the DSS have deliberately failed to avail him with the prescribed possible medical relief.

“With this development, we are now convinced that the Federal Government of Nigeria is ostensibly afraid of the anticipated positive outcome of the Court of Appeal’s judgement.

“Hence, they are doing everything possible to subject our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to severe torture, and inhuman/degrading treatment before he finally regains his freedom.”

Reacting to Ejiofor’s statement IPOB on Friday advised international communities to compel the Federal government to release Kanu before anything bad happens to him.

Read the full statement: “The IPOB leadership received very disturbing report from our Legal Team about the deteriorating health of the great leader and Prophet Mazi Nnamdi KANU inside DSS solitary confinement. Nigeria Government through their DSS have refused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to his personal and professional Physician for over a year now in contravention to Court orders. The Nigerian government and the DSS is hereby notified that they are playing with an active Volcano whose eruption will leave a trial of complete destruction should they continue on this ignoble part and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s is in any manner impacted negatively.

“Nigeria Government must understand that because IPOB has remained peaceful even in the face of most unbearable provocations in the form of abductions, torture, secret disappearances, extra judicial murders in addition to the extraordinary rendition of our Great Leader from Kenya to Nigeria since June of last year, 2021, the Nigerian government and its agency called the DSS should very well know that the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health while in their custody is a RED LINE they must not cross.

“This peaceful approach will never remain the same if anything untoward happens to him. We are telling you now so that the international community will bear us witness that we warned Nigeria before it and its torture agency the DSS commit an irreparable blunder.

“We want Nigeria to understand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is worth more than 1million men and this a tip of what we shall sacrifice if anything untoward happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in your custody. Nigeria should be grateful for having a peace loving freedom fighter like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has ensured that IPOB remain peaceful even with all the unlawful arrests, detentions, and extrajudicial executions of peaceful members of IPOB.

“We are urging the British Prime Minister & her High Commissioner in Abuja, The United States of America President & US Embassy in Abuja, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch organisation, United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS, Israel Prime Minister & Israel Embassy in Abuja, Russia President & Russia Embassy in Abuja, German Chancellor & her Embassy in Abuja to compel the Government of Nigeria to unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi KANU the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra or be prepared to repeat their Genocidal war against Biafrans as it was in 1967-1970.

“Nigeria MUST agree on a REFERENDUM date with IPOB for the Biafran people to decide their fate and future. The time and Era of impunity and imposition of external will on the Indigenous People of Biafra is long gone and dead.

“We are aware that the issue of Biafra is among the topical issues facing the International Community and world Leaders; the most important issue now is the release of our leader and paying him adequate compensation for the flagrant abuse and violation of his fundamental human rights and for the physical and psychological torture he has been put through these past months.

“If Nigeria Government refuses to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and should anything wrong happen, this peaceful Biafra struggle will suddenly turn into a bloody revolution, and the Nigeria Government should be held responsible in the event of this scenario.

“Nigeria Government should know that the gentle strides of a Lion is not a symbol of timidity”.

