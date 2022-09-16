Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Biodun Busari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has expressed his excitement and optimism over the performance of his legal team led by Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor revealed this in a statement following his routine visit to the IPOB leader at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja on Thursday.

Recall an appellate court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved its judgment on the appeal of the separatist agitator.

Kanu had filed an appeal to quash the terrorism and treasonable felony charges the Federal Government preferred against him.

However, after it had listened to Kanu and FG’s lawyers, the panel said it would communicate a date for the judgment.

Ejiofor said Kanu was briefed on the adjournment, and he was elated by the doggedness of his legal representatives.

“Kanu was elated on the maverick performance and legal prowess demonstrated by his unwearied legal team, eminently led by Chief Mike Ozekome, SAN,” the statement partly read.

“He was enthused by the accounts of the erudite advocacy/submissions of the foremost legal Silk – Chief Ozekhome, SAN during the all-important proceeding.”

Ejiofor further said that Kanu was impressed by his followers’ massive turn-out at the court despite torrential rain on Tuesday.

“He was deeply touched by the sacrifices of UmuChineke, who despite the heavy downpour witnessed in Abuja on that fateful day, still thronged the Court, in a show of uncommon solidarity and support for him. Words are not enough for him to express his gratitude to you all, UmuChineke.

“He remains firm, tenacious, and holding very strongly to his conviction that it will surely end in victory,” the statement added.

