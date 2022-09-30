By Efosa Taiwo

RB Leipzig forward, Christopher Nkunku has undergone a ‘secret’ medical with Chelsea doctors ahead of a move to the Stamford Bridge.

According to the MailSport, Nkunku ‘had a secret Chelsea medical last month’, with Todd Boehly set for a £52.8m deal to trigger Bundesliga player of the year’s release clause next summer

Nkunku is one of several forwards on Chelsea’s radar being targeted to improve the attacking depth of the squad.

Although no deal has been agreed yet for the forward, Chelsea lead the chase for the Frenchman.

Chelsea and Leipzig have had good business in the past with Timo Werner who returned to the Bundesliga side in August.

