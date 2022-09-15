By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC Engr. Aliyu Aziz says the Commission has so far captured 89 million persons in the ongoing nationwide National Identity Number, NIN enrolment.

The DG disclosed this at a press conference in commemoration of the 4th Identity Day (16, September) at the Board Room of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), in Abuja.

This he said represents 82 million additions to the 7million he met when he assumed office in November, 2015.

He said the Commission is currently partnering with traditional institutions and their leaders to reach out to the grassroots people in the hinterland who have not been reached since the commencement of the NIN exercise.

