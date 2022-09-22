…As Nigeria ID4D Pledges Continued Support

By Soni Daniel

Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz has charged staff of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Commission to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Engr. Aziz made the call while addressing participants at a 3-day Retreat organised for staff of the Corporate Communications Unit of the commission, held at Global Village Hotel, Nasarawa State, from 20th -22nd September 2022. The Retreat was supported by the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Manager, Communications, Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project, Dr. Walter Duru and Head, Corporate Communications at NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, the NIMC helmsman also charged the participants to be more focused on delivery of excellent service to the citizens.

Speaking on the Retreat, Engr. Aziz said that “It is very exciting. I have got beautiful feedback from my staff. They said they have learnt so much and they look forward to putting them into practise. They have promised that I will see positive changes in the Corporate Communications Unit of the Commission.”

“I commend the Nigeria Digital ID4D project for the support to the Commission, particularly, around identification of gaps and taking deliberate steps towards closing the gaps. This Communication Retreat is one of such interventions. Nigeria ID4D has provided resources and experts to support the Commission. The organisation’s ecosystem model is great, and we are excited to implement it.”

He further advised participants to put into practise the knowledge acquired, to improve their performance.

Earlier in his remarks, Project Coordinator, Nigeria Digital ID4D project, Musa Odole Solomon pledged the project’s commitment to sustained collaboration with NIMC and other ecosystem partners, even as he thanked the Commission for cooperating with the project.

Earlier in her presentation titled “NIMC: Mandate, Organisational Goals and Mission”, the commission’s Director, Legal and Regulatory Services, Barr. Hadiza Dagabana tasked participants to focus on delivering the organisation’s mandate through professional corporate communications practise.

In his presentation on “Corporate Communications: Implications, Strategies and Results”, former Commissioner for Information in Imo State and Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Prof. Emman-Owums Owuamalam urged participants to take deliberate steps to close gaps in communication between the commission and the citizens.

Also, in his paper titled “Launching a Communication Value-Chain Culture in NIMC,” Presly Obukoadata, an Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Digital Media, urged participants to uphold the values of the commission, even as he spoke on the need for a blend of promotional tools in communication design and implementation.

In their respective remarks, NIMC’s Acting Director/Head of DG’s Office, Mrs. Uche Chigbo, Head of Procurement, Princess Nkoyo Iwok, Head of Finance, Abolaji Akinola, Head of Enforcement, James Bura Mamza, Umaru Ba, Head, Human Capital Management, Rhoda Jackden and External Communications Manager, Nigeria ID4D, Mouktar Adamu, urged participants to implement the skills acquired from the Retreat, assuring them of management’s continued support.

The 3-day Retreat, with the theme “Inspiring NIMC towards a New Era of Marketable Nigerian Identity Campaign” was aimed at reminding participants of their roles towards achieving organisational objectives, aligning them with organisational culture and values, understanding of best practices in corporate communications, identification of strengths and weaknesses of the corporate communications team, while agreeing on next steps.

Highlights of the Retreat were paper presentations, team-bonding activities, interactive sessions, break-out sessions, among others.

