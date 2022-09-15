Says rising inflation, interest rates will reduce lending

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Moody’s Investor Service has forecasted a 4.0 per cent Gross Domestic Product, GDP, for the Nigeria’s economy in 2023.

However, the global finance and investments analytics company also indicated that in overall the GDP growth in Nigeria and other leading African economies would be muted by macroeconomic headwinds which would in turn hamper banks’ profitability.

Disclosing these yesterday in a statement titled: “Banks – Africa: Higher inflation will weigh on African banks’ profitability”, Moody’s stated: “Higher inflation and interest rates will hamper investment and economic activity, and slower real growth will, in turn, weaken banks’ business generation and loan quality.

“In 2023, we forecast real GDP growth of 4.0 per cent in Nigeria, 4.5 per cent in Egypt, 1.5 per cent in South Africa,3.5 per cent in Morocco and 5.3 per cent in Kenya.”

Moody also projected widening of net interest margins saying,”Net interest margins will widen, with banks with short-term or floating-rate loans benefiting most.

“South African margins will benefit the most as interest rates rise; the impact for Nigerian and Kenyan banks will be more modest.

“South African banks’ margins will benefit the most from higher interest rates, given the faster repricing of their assets relatively to their liabilities, while gains for Nigerian and Kenyan banks will be smaller, given the already high interest rates on their loans.

“We expect the impact on Nigeria and Kenyan banks to be more limited because their lending rates are already high and the transmission of policy rates to lending rates is slow in both countries.”

Moody’s also noted that rising inflation coupled with increasing interest rates will reduce the quality of banks’ lending in Africa.

According to the company, higher inflation would diminish borrowers’ repayment capacity because income would be needed to meet other competing and rising costs.

It stated:”Higher interest and inflation rates will increase loan-loss provisions across the board.

“We expect a bank’s exposure to sectors most vulnerable to inflation, such as households, will be a key factor impacting their provisioning costs. Higher inflation will diminish the borrowers’ repayment capacity because income will be needed to meet other competing and rising costs.”

