Festus Ahon

ASABA – GUBERNATORIAL candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP in Delta State for the 2023 general election, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, has lamented the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, saying youths of the country have not seen a responsive and responsible government.

Ogba, who state this at Asaba, while chatting with newsmen, vowed to redirect the energy of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘yahoo boys’ to agriculture to boost food production and ensure agriculture becomes a major source of revenue if given the mandate at the polls.

He said;

“if you look at youths today, between the ages of 24 to 30 are into Yahoo business. Youths are angry in Nigeria because they have not seen a responsible and responsive government.”

Saying that various security agencies in the state would be strengthened through huge support of the government, he assured that

“modern gadgets, training of personnel and equipment to encourage them fight and reduce criminality would be provided.

On education, he said: “My administration would award scholarship to indigent sons and daughters of Delta State in both national and foreign universities.

“Delta State shall establish industry across the three senatorial districts, this will guarantee rapid wealth and employment creation.

“It will encourage our local resources by providing instant market for them. I believe that government owned companies, if effectively operated will do better in transport, fishing through trawlers agriculture, water production, blight rail and manufacturing of locally used materials.

“I am coming on board to address wave of social vices as corruption, moral decadence in public life in the state, greed and avarice in the conduct of government business”.

