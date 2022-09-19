Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said the Nigerian youths will determine the running of government if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is elected president in 2023.

Bello has just been appointed as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

According to Tinubu, Bello deserved the appointment considering his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated as governor of his state and as a party member.

The Kogi governor, who spoke in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, described Tinubu as the kind of leader that will develop listening ears to the Nigerian youths.

He said, “By the special grace of God, Nigerian youths will determine and run the affairs and government of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinnubu when he is sworn in.

“He will provide the need, he will provide the expertise, he will provide the experience for all Nigerian youths to achieve our full potential,” he said.

Bello said he has a formidable connection with the Nigerian youths, adding that his connection with the youths has continued to increase.

He said, “Remember just a few months back. I mobilize, I sensitize, I educate Nigerian youths and younger generations and older ones to join our party. Already, we have the numbers in our party.”

The Kogi state governor expressed confidence that in the next election, the APC will sweep the votes in favour of Tinubu.

He said the Nigerian youths will believe him because of his performance as governor in Kogi state.

“When I speak, I speak the truth and I will never deceive them, the pedigree, capacity and ability of our candidate gives me the confidence that we are going to make a difference,” he added.



