…says, youths can make descent living abroad not by wrong moves.

By Chris Onuoha

An immigration and logistics consulting firm, JR Riley Global has said that a descent living for a Nigerian youth is achievable through a right source and focus.

The firm that helps young people to climb to success with ease noted in a statement, that the economic difficulties in the country today is not a good story to tell, adding that many young Nigerians are exploring avenues to better their life abroad in a wrong way.

Speaking to newsmen recently, the Chief Executive Officer, JR Riley Global, Jason Oghenojobo stated that Nigerians are passing through a lot of challenges, noting that it must not warrant anyone to make a living by wrong means.

“The economic environment across the global community is getting increasingly volatile by the day and the African continent is receiving its fair share, with Nigeria as part and parcel of the global community not immune from the debilitating challenges.

“Young Nigerians have been consistently cheated, exploited, relegated to the background and their future traded with little or no ray of light in relief. This has further amplified the security concern that has already hit its precarious stage.

“It is said that an idle mind is a devil’s workshop. Nothing could be truer even as many are taking up arms as a means of survival, causing our people to live in fear, danger and uncertainty. The level of unemployment and under-employment is also worrisome,” he said.

Speaking further, Oghenejobo noted that many have taken dangerous journey to Europe through the desert and Mediterranean sea in desperate attempt to escape poverty, hunger and disease.

According to him, “This is exacerbated by lack of care and disturbing lacklustre attitude of those in authority. With so much hope that greeted the coming of the current administration in 2015, who would have believed that this is where it would end up,” he queried.

Furthermore, he stated that the environment to make entrepreneurship thrive in the country is not friendly as many business enterprise suffocate stemming from harsh policies, taxation, including epileptic power and insecurity.

“A recent report released by the World Bank in its poverty assessment report titled ‘A Better Future for All Nigerians: 2022 Nigeria Poverty Assessment’ noted that COVID-19 crisis is driving up Nigeria’s poverty rate, pushing more than 5 million additional people into poverty by 2022,” he quoted.

Oghenejobo quoted further, “According to the bank, the poverty headcount rate would be forecast to remain virtually unchanged, with the number of poor people set to rise from 82.9 million in 2018/19 to 85.2 million in 2020 and 90.0 million in 2022, due largely to natural population growth.

“Given the effects of the crisis, however, the poverty headcount rate is instead projected to jump from 40.1 per cent in 2018/19 to 42.0 per cent in 2020 and 42.6 per cent in 2022, implying that the number of poor people was 89.0 million in 2020 and would be 95.1 million in 2022.”

He however stated that the figure above is gloomy and does not offer much hope for a large majority of the patriots.

“At the risk of sounding pessimistic, things may not really get better unless individuals begin to take their destinies in their hands by charting new frontiers for their future.

“Interestingly, some indigenous and foreign organisations keep making frantic efforts to grant access to decent livelihoods to our people within and outside Nigeria. They keep making the needed sacrifices to help our people conquer the toxic grip of poverty,” he added.

The JR Riley boss noted that the company established in 2018 has ensured that the most productive and hard working Nigerian youths are not subjected to the dangers of traveling through the deserts or Mediterranean sea to access Europe or any part of the world to live as documented migrants either as permanent residents, students or visitors.

“In the last four years since it came to the scene, hundreds of frustrated Nigerian youths have been given a shoulder to lean on by this highly reputable organisation which offers them opportunity to travel to Turkey and other parts of the world on a platter and make a legitimate livelihood.

“We are ongoing to introduce incentives that will appeal to intending migrants and enhance their comfort during their stay in Turkey. Expectedly, Nigerian youths who are frustrated by the volatile economic environment in the country have taken advantage of this window to seek greener pasture overseas,” he concludes.

