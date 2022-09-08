.

Famous entertainment and show promoter, Adeoye Ademola, otherwise known as Kenturky of Istanbul (PTT) has said he is open to new collaborations that will further put his career on the global map.

The Turkey-based Nigerian show promoter has been staging shows across Europe and regiatering his brand on the entertainment scene but added that hr would love to have more and bettter synergies with other top brands that have the wherewithal to add value to his career.

After a hosting a successful show for Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz in Turkey, PTT said he was surprised at how multitude stormed the venue to welcome Platnumz with open arms.

The show, according to him, signalled the begining of a new journey for him in the ahowbiz world even as he stated that he wants continue building on the momentum.

In his words “Bringing a big artiste like Diamond Platnumz to Instabul for a show has really changed my game as a ahow promoter. Now I can say that I am one of the most sought after events promoter in Europe. I really want to appreciate those supported me to bring this to life, especially Bilyque entertainment and my team.”

