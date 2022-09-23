A popular Nigerian prophet and founder of the Solution Family Worldwide, Prophet CHRISTIAN SHOLA, is now the talk of the town, especially on the street of social media after accurate prophecies about Queen Elizabeth II’s death and succession of King Charles III, Russia, controversy surrounding COVID-19 VACCINATION and The Return Of The KING OF GLORY.

The Queen, who is the longest-serving monarch in British history had died at age 96 on 8th this month and buried on September 19th.

CHRISTIAN SHOLA had taken to social media, stating that something would happen in Scotland, which is the death of Queen Elizabeth II and coincidentally the Queen died in Scotland. See the prophecy here https://youtu.be/PeZDzQXXlBk.

Daddy CHRISTIAN SHOLA quoted Psalm 96 to prove his point and prophecy and also coincidentally she died at age 96 marking her 70years reign which ancient Prophet Isaiah spoke of in bible day, indeed prophecies coming to pass.

He wrote: “I see ‘Long live the Queen’ will turn long live the King in Alliance to the coming of the King of Kings. Let’s pray with Psalm 96:1-9, for the soul of the Queen Elizabeth II but something will happen in Scotland during the beginning of the ember months this year 2022, when a woman prime minister bearing the Queen’s name meets the Queen Elizabeth II something is about to happen.”

Earlier, Prophet Shola had revealed that 96 tress would be planted at the Church HolyGhost Solution Ground in Lagos in honor of the memory of the late Britain’s Queen Elizabeth the second.

CHRISTIAN SHOLA in a release made available to journalists said there’s the need to honour the life and legacy of the Great British Queen.

And also pay respect to all African and British Queens around the world

“She’s just too hardworking and courageous,” Shola said while congratulating the newly crowned king, KING CHARLES III, saying uneasy is the head that wears the CROWN.

CHRISTIAN SHOLA said all his Prophecies about The Queen Elizabeth II came to pass.

CHRISTIAN SHOLA thereafter linked the death of the QUEEN to the possible fulfilment of Bible prophecies, adding that an end-time Bible prophecy mentions a monarch whose days on the throne would be “70 years.”

Recall that Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, CHRISTIAN SHOLA said the development may be foretelling the rise of a world-ruling empire that will appear shortly before the end of the age.

“How do we know? Notice Isaiah 23:17: “It will happen after the end of seventy years that the LORD will look on Tyre, and she shall return to her wages, and will play the prostitute with all the kingdoms of the world on the face of the

earth.

“What is this city that will act as a prostitute with every nation on earth? “Babylon the Great” If you are familiar with the prophetic book of Revelation you will recognize that the exact same thing is said of an end-time city called “Babylon.

Notice Revelation 17:1-2: “Come here. I will show you the judgment of the great prostitute who sits on many waters, with whom the kings of the earth committed sexual immorality; and those who dwell in the earth,” he said.

