Former Golden Eaglets forward, Yusuf Otubanjo has won the UEFA Conference League Goal of the Week prize.
Otubanjo who plies his trade for Armenian club, Pyunik scored a stunner in their 2-0 win against Slovan Bratislava.
It was the 30-year-old’s first goal in the competition for Pyunik this season.
The win also was Armenian’s club first win in a UEFA club competition.
Last week, Nigeria duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Peter Olayinka were nominated for the same prize.
Otubanjo featured in the 2009 U-17 World Cup where Nigeria came second after losing the final to Switzerland in Abuja.
He joined Pyunik from Ararat-Armenia this summer