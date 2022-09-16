By Efosa Taiwo

Former Golden Eaglets forward, Yusuf Otubanjo has won the UEFA Conference League Goal of the Week prize.

Otubanjo who plies his trade for Armenian club, Pyunik scored a stunner in their 2-0 win against Slovan Bratislava.

It was the 30-year-old’s first goal in the competition for Pyunik this season.

The win also was Armenian’s club first win in a UEFA club competition.

Last week, Nigeria duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Peter Olayinka were nominated for the same prize.

Otubanjo featured in the 2009 U-17 World Cup where Nigeria came second after losing the final to Switzerland in Abuja.

He joined Pyunik from Ararat-Armenia this summer

