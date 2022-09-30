KieKie

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian and actress Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known by her stage name Kiekie, has revealed the face of her husband, Tunji Ilori to her fans and followers.

Recall that Kieke earlier announced her pregnancy on her Instagram when she posted a video online that showed her growing baby tummy as she sang a new song in honor of her kid.

She disclosed her child’s name to be Oluwashonaolami while dedicating the song as she wished her child to grow up stress-free and lead a happy, fulfilling life.

The aspiring actress gave the Akinpelu Girls a shout-out in her song.

She stunned everyone with gorgeous pictures from her maternity photography and had a magnificent baby shower in the US with relatives and friends in attendance.

The comedian also shared images from the occasion, showing her husband Tunji Ilori’s face for the first time since their wedding.

“I wanted to threaten this man one day! I say how many babies do you have? He say 2, that’s how I know issss all over! @shonaola_ilori evidence 1!!!. What’s our family without you? Nothing!

“If someone is hyping me and reminding me who I am then then @iamvjadams.”

“@tennie would have beaten @lekeshotit if he didn’t take this picture. Love you hunnie,” she wrote.

