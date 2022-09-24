Okotie Oke Kennedy, a Nigerian-born recording artist, song writer and savvy producer, better known by his stage name, Kentro Stylz is set to release a new single titled “Lifeline” and has given insight into the studio work.

Inspired by real life experience, Kentro Stylz in a chat with our correspondent revealed that the studio work is a melodic tune with a touch of melancholic lyrics and features Don Dadda, a Comoros born pop singer that is based in France.

The song set to be released within the month of September talks about friendship, backstabbing and betrayals that comes with friendship.

The Contemporary RnB Artist, Kentro Stylz was born and bred in Ughelli, Delta State.

Kentro Stylz holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Management from the Federation University, Australia.

Yet to be married, independent artist, Kentro Stylz has an EP to his name, Takes Two To Tangle (TTTT) with the lead single, Kimosabi which he released in 2020, and two other singles, Kendoll and Life of the Party which he released late 2021 and early 2022.

He was awarded for Contemporary RnB Single and Fast Rising Artist by T.S.O Entertainment at the Last Man Standing Awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

