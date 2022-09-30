By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, yesterday, urged Nigerians to maintain peace, hope, unity and faith in building the nation as the country marks its 62-independence anniversary.

ABATCO, a group supporting the Presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, in a statement by its National Convener/Director General in Lagos, Mr Ayeni Samuel, said: “Our citizens should stop abandoning politics and political choices to politicians and manipulative elements who invoke only religious, ethnic and geopolitical sentiments to impose leadership on those who are only supported to serve the interests of those who put them in office.”

