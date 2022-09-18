Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged greater support for the aspiration of her husband, saying Nigeria is too important to be left to inexperienced hands.

Tinubu also made a strong case for women and youths who she said are important to the political process and urged young members of the party to mobilize their peers for the success of the presidential campaign.

She made the appeal in a welcome address at the young leaders summit, Sunday in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Nana Shettima, wife of the APC’s vice presidential candidate, acknowledged the role of young people in promoting the party and urged them to concentrate their efforts on grassroots mobilisation.

She said: “Right from the formation of the APC, young people have been at the forefront of promoting our party and our candidates. Even now, with campaigns yet to kick off, the youth energy can be felt with the many youth-led initiatives promoting the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“I hereby urge all our youth leaders and youth-focused support groups, many of whom are represented here today, to ensure that efforts to mobilise support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign are targeted at the grassroots – right from our polling units to our wards and local governments – as that is where the real voters are.”

Tinubu also stated that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a track record of supporting young people and urged the party’s teeming youths to engage their peers with a view to ensuring that they make the right choice at the polls.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a track record of uplifting and supporting young people, and I am confident that this will not change when he becomes President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Engage your peers so that they understand that the decision of who to vote for is one that must be taken seriously. Nigeria is too important to be left to people without sufficient experience, a clear progressive vision, and a verifiable track record of leadership that delivers meaningful results,” she said.

