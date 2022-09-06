By Efosa Taiwo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Desert Warriors of Algeria in an international friendly on September 27 at the New Stadium, Oran, Algeria.

Both nations failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Nigeria losing out to bitter rivals, Ghana, and Algeria beaten to the ticket by Cameroon.

Algeria were initially billed to face the Black Stars of Ghana for the international friendly, but Ghana pulled out of the tie compelling the Algerian football authorities to get another opponent.

Algeria defeated the Super Eagles Super Eagles 2-1 in the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations via 95th minute free-kick from Man City winger Riyadh Mahrez.

Algeria will go on to win Senegal in the final thanks to a Baghdad Bounedjah second-minute strike.

The match is expected to be a tough test for Super Eagles manager, Jose Pesiero as Algeria have always proven to be a tough opponent for the Super Eagles.

