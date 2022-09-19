By Jimitota Onoyume

Professor Jim Omatseye has said rather than blame the late Queen Elizabeth for the myriad of challenges in Nigeria politicians should be blamed for most of them.

Speaking against the backdrop of a recent comment by Professor Uju Ayan on the late Queen, when she among other things wished the monarch excruciating pain before her passage , Professor Omatseye said the statement credited to Uju, a Nigerian was relatively too hard and unfair.

Omatseye who is also a Fulbright scholar said several years after the civil war Nigeria was still grappling with the problem of electricity, bad roads, ineffective and dysfunctional educational system , stressing that these and many more were problems created by the political class.

“I think that statement is too strong and unfair. It is unafrican, she took it too far. The queen did not have political power, all she had was influence. She was really not in a position to drive some of her political views. But having said that if after sixty years of our independence you blame all your problems on an outsider and you re not taking responsibility for any then its unfair.”

“Sixty years our lights are bad, education at its lowest, no good road . we should be blaming our leaders who have not done what thy should .”

“We should blame our politicians that have failed over the years. The queen has no political power. It is the politicians that make the decision. “

