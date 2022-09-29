The International Cricket Council U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifiers will kick off at the Nigeria Cricket Federation’s twin-ovals form today at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from Friday September 30th, 2020 with Nigeria opening their chances with Rwanda.

The Championship will be an ODI (One Day International) with Kenya, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana and Sierra Leone also laying their claim to the top-three spot required to move to the next level.

Ghana and majority of Bostwana’s team landed late last night and may cause slight change in the tournament fixtures.

Ogbonnaya Okogeri, The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said that the big win for Nigeria, is being able to put up the standard required for hosting of this international event.

“This is the second ICC event that Nigeria, but this is the is unique in that it is on a higher level because of the quality of facility and personnels required to pull it off. So far, we have been able to meet up on so many fronts and as the events gets off the ground formally, our joy will be to coast home smoothly with a successful hosting.”

William Glenwright, ICC Global developmental manager, who was around earlier in the week had said the country’s feat in Cricket developmental index has been impressive and has earned a look in from the global body for more support.

Nigeria between 2018 and 2019 scaled the U-19 World Cup ticket for her maiden appearance on the global stage at the U-19 World Cup in January 2020 in South Africa and effort Nigeria team handle Danile Gim has assured they have set as benchmark.

“We have put in the hardwork and I am sure, as a team we are hungry to scale to the next stage and above all return to the World Cup.” He told the media during the team’s Press Conference yesterday and Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The tournament is expected to run from Friday September 30th to Sunday October 9th.

