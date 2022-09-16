.

Azubike Emodi is the Managing Director, Anchoria Asset Management (AAM). He has over 15 years’ experience in the financial service sector and recently pioneered the rebranding of AAM and launched its new mobile app, SEEDs. Anchoria Asset Management is a specialist firm that provides active investment products and services for institutional and retail & HNI investors.

In this interview, Emodi speaks about investment opportunities in the Nigerian economy, debt accumulation, manufacturing and how the African free trade zone agreement would boost the economy. Excerpts:

How would you describe your humble beginning and as a child what are the things that influenced your life?

A lot of factors contributed to my development as a child and prepared me for my journey through life.

I was born and raised by disciplinarians in Onitsha, Anambra State. My father was a lawyer and my mum, a very senior schoolteacher.

The early part of my life was spent in Onitsha, where I attended Premier Primary School, and subsequently Dennis Memorial Grammar School Onitsha. Then, I moved to Enugu, for my University education, at the University of Nigeria.

Let’s examine your career path. You have successfully navigated different parts of the financial sector including core Banking, Investment and now Asset management. What was the driving force?

Growing up, I developed a keen interest for financial services. I remember my siblings nicknamed me Banker as a child, because when my parents asked me for the money they kept with me, I will give it back with records. I think that act influenced my career choice. I subsequently got my B.Sc and M.Sc in Banking and Finance.

Upon graduation, I worked with Zenith Bank for about 9 years, and then traveled briefly to Canada, where I worked with the Royal Bank of Canada before returning to run VFD Microfinance Bank, which I managed, for six years.



Today, it is the foremost Digital Microfinance Bank in Nigeria. Currently, I head Anchoria Asset Management where I help clients make the right financial decision to help create, grow and preserve their wealth.

As an Asset Management firm what are some of the innovative financial products your firm launched recently?

In addition to offering the fundamental services, such as Asset and Portfolio management, we also offer value-centered asset management products in form of structured products like the Treasury Bills & Eurobond Linked Notes and the Aggressive & Ethical product. In product development, we consider a balanced strategy that reflects the needs of all parties involved, including communities, employees, clients, and institutions.

Some of our products act as a bridge connecting ordinary citizens and world-class financial products. For instance, as of today’s market trading size, to purchase Eurobond, you need to have $200,000. However, you can get a Eurobond Linked Note for as low as $5,000 and earn quality returns with Anchoria Asset Management. For Treasury Bills, on the other hand, you will ordinarily require investments of upwards of N50m, but you can purchase with as low as N50,000 and enjoy the benefits with us.



Also, we recently launched our digital app, SEEDs. The app helps you build and manage your investment portfolio at your convenience. SEEDs has a product for everyone; whether mutual funds, Treasury Bills Linked Note, Eurobond Linked Note, Fixed Term Deposit, Ethical product or Portfolio management. With us, investing is simple and hassle-free. We are incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Funds/Portfolio Manager, so all our products have regulatory approval and are regulated by SEC.

What are your thoughts on inflation and how does it affect people’s disposable income?

The biggest concern for people’s disposable income is inflation. The income level has remained the same while living expenses has drastically increased, in most cases, there’s barely anything for people to save. Our recommendation to clients in these trying times is to maintain a savings habit. For savings and investment, it is more about the culture than the volume of what is being saved.

How do you think the African continental free trade agreement will accelerate networking between SMEs in different African countries and boost their revenue?

I envisage that the free trade deal will boost Africa’s Economic Development and generate greater economic benefits than previously estimated. If fully implemented, it could raise incomes by 9% by 2035 and lift 50 million people out of extreme poverty, facilitate cross-product integrations and introduce inter-country collaborations. To realize its potential benefits, the agreement must accomplish its most ambitious goals, which include harmonizing policies on e-commerce, investment, and intellectual property.

As a company that aims to be one of the leading investment solution providers, how has Anchoria Asset Management penetrated the Nigerian market?

We have seen a lot of progress in less than five years of operation. We serve clients from various backgrounds including Institutional, HNI and Retail. We recently rebranded to re-announce ourselves in the market and project enhanced offers we have for our clients.

As a financial expert, what do you anticipate from the incoming administration in terms of fostering economic growth, especially because debt has outpaced income?

In my opinion, we need to stop accumulating debt. This might be a painful decision in the first place but the earlier we do this, the quicker we are able to recover as a nation. We need to reappraise our spending and spend only on the right, measurable and impactful areas; Healthcare, Education, Mechanisation of Agriculture and other production, security, infrastructure and others. We need to cut down on imports and expand our local production capability by providing the right policy framework and fertile ground for local production/manufacturing. We need mechanized agriculture and we need to export more processes food.

