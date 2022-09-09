Nigerian Afro-fusion sensation, Nhavie, is the new kid on the music block, and he brings a blend of modern Afrobeat sounds and the ever soothing vibrant strings of the guitar and low-key piano chords in his debut single titled “Chase Me”.

Born Acha Stephen Nnamdi, the Lagos-bred artiste is a singer/songwriter who is passionate about music and promoting the rich African rhythm through creative sounds and inspiring messaging, hence his choice of genre to express his artistry. “Chase Me” is Nhavie’s first official single after signing on to Dezbilly Entertainment.

Inspired by the creative works of Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy and multi-award-winning musician, 2Baba Idibia among others, Nhavie established an early interest in music while growing up – his hunger for the creation of melodies and orchestral pieces is undeniable. Currently based in Lagos, Nhavie gifts music lovers this contemporary Afrobeat banger with a tasteful finish over synths, rhythms, and wide percussive basslines typical of the trendy Amapiano plugin for a boastful and uplifting new tune. You can’t help but move your body.

Sharing the inspiration behind his debut piece, Nhavie stated that “Chase Me” embodies his desire to achieve success despite the odds.

“Chase Me is a song that expresses my strength, my values, my fantasy, and my wish to succeed against all odds It is a song that defines my personality and how I want people to see me. It is also a piece of my artistry that I want to use to motivate genuine, hardworking people. I’d also like to describe “Chase Me” as a message to those who didn’t see any good in me, who didn’t support my vision of becoming a star, who literally chased me away from their studios and their houses, but are now “chasing” me because of what I’m becoming.”

Speaking on his uniqueness, he added:

“I’m a dynamic and skilful artiste. I pay special attention to my lyrics, delivery, and melody. I prefer telling stories through songs, and that’s why I ensure my lyrics are excellently written. My kind of songs are poetic; an in-to-in conversation between me and my pen that you can’t help but take a listen to.”

Produced by Teezsmart Beat, “Chase Me” is out on all platforms today. You want a feel of this sound. Trust me!

Listen via the Fan Link Here https://nhavie.fanlink.to/chaseme

