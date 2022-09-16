By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The HACEY Health Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation in partnership with Access Bank have commenced the sensitization of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps to end conflict-related sexual violence.

This outreach is in commemoration of the international day of the elimination of sexual violence conflict.

The awareness against Gender-Based Violence GBV), was to protect the health and rights of women and girls in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

Flagging off the GBV sensitization programme, yesterday in Maiduguri, the Coordinator of HACEY Health Initiative, Seun Adejumo, disclosed: “We’re raising the awareness of over 100, 000 IDPs on their health and socio-economic impact of conflict related sexual violence in the Northeast.”

He lamented that victims of conflict related sexual violence however; face high levels of stigmatization from their family members.

On the challenges of sexual violence, he said: “IDPs in camps are also equipped with knowledge and resources on the prevention, reporting and referral of GBV.

He said that there are 30 community-based actors with the training of health workers on clinical management of rape and referral procedures.

Besides, he added that Hacey is to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the prevention and eradication of GBV in the insurgency affected states.

