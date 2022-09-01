By Tony Ubani

NFF Presidential aspirant, Dr Christian Ifeanyichukwu Emeruwa dazzled yesterday when he unfolded his campaign team titled “It’s Turnaround Time” as he begins his quest to succeed Amaju Pinnick as the next President of Nigeria Football Federation.

The Head of Safety and Security in the Confederation of Africa Football showed his knowledge of football administration and wowed the Press with his vision for Nigeria football.

”I want to re-model the existing foundation of Nigeria Football and build a new foundation whose pillars will be enshrined on administrative competence, credibility, transparency, accountability and above all integrity”,

Emeruwa told the media that he had all the experience and exposure to take Nigerian football to the zenith and make it compete with the world’s best practices.

Emeruwa, a doctorate degree holder in Administration and Organization of Sports is the head of Safety and Security Department of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He is the first Nigerian working for an international federation seeking the key position of the NFF. Before his adventure at CAF, he had worked in the Nigeria Football Federation for 11 years and served under three General Secretaries – Dr. Bolaji Ojo-Oba, Musa Ahmadu and the incumbent, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi. Dr Ojo-Oba was in attendance yesterday to testify that Emeruwa has the capacity and all it takes to make Nigerian football an Eldorado.

He stressed that it was time for a change in the administration of the game in the country so that football can move forward as expected by its teeming fans in Nigeria.

He was quick to add that the election was not a do-or-die affair. ”We do not train our officials enough and it’s a big issue. They need to be updated often because football is big business and it is evolving scientifically.

“We have a dis-functional league, the referee system is outdated and there is little or no attention to the grassroots and schools. There is no regulation for our academies while our domestic league is not attractive and competitive.

He said that the current League Management Company would be scrapped under his leadership while there will be strict measures on the standards in all areas of our operations.

