John Alechenu, Abuja

A newly weeded couple, Mr. and Mrs. Adamson attracted a huge applause following their appearance at the Obidient Movement rally in Abuja, on Saturday.

The couple who were said to be heading home from the venue of their wedding, stopped and joined the rally along with the grooms men and brides maids to the admiration of the other Obidients as they are better known.

The rally which involved a long walk along a stretch of road from the city centre to the outskirts attracted a huge crowd of pro- Peter Obi Support groups and other well wishers.

