Women of Ndokwa west local government area, yesterday reiterated their unflinching support for Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

The women during a stakeholders meeting of Osanebi National Women, ward one, said Ndokwa women have only one choice in the gubernatorial elections and that’s the Agege, Osanebi tag team for development.

According to their leader, Mrs. Ann Olisa, the women have taken it as a duty to preach and propagate the EDGE agenda of Agege and Osanebi at the grassroot on a daily basis, adding that till the elections come around in March of 2023, they will not pause.

Mrs. Olisa said shortly they will begin a tour across every community in Ndokwa Nation to drum up more support for Agege, Osanebi and other Candidates of the APC.

RELATED NEWS