The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ndokwa East is currently in tatters as the gale of defections that has hit the party since Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi emerged as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, continued today in Aboh, headquarters of the Local Government Area.

In a stakeholders meeting today, former councilors under the PDP, Chief Hon. Enus Victor and Hon. Azubike Akozor announced their defections from the PDP to APC, citing Osanebi’s emergence as Agege’s running mate bane of their decision to carry the beautiful broom.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Enus a seasoned grassroot politician who served as Senior Legislative Aide to former member of representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Charles Onyekweli (Late), said Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, has made the party number one choice for Ndokwa Nation.

According to Enus, the people of Ndokwa Nation have strong faith in the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket and he is one hundred percent sure they will deliver unprecedented development to the doorsteps of all Deltans when elected in 2023.

Barrister Tony Oputa, Mr. Onyema, Mr Obi Ochia, Engr. Hyacinth and their followers were amongst those who also joined the progressive family today.

Chairman of the APC in the ward, Comr. Olisa Chris, Chief Kingsley ‘Akwe’ Nkenchor, Chief John-Mark Nwawolor, Comr. Opetex Ugbomah, Hon. Ossai Annatram and many other party chieftains were on ground to receive and welcome the new entrants into the progressive family.

