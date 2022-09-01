By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is optimistic about his team’s chances when they face Manchester United tonight at the Kings Power Stadium.

The Nigerian midfielder said that they will be all out for maximum three points as they seek to regain confidence.

Leicester are still in search for their first win of the season after only gathering one point and sitting rock bottom of the premier league table.

He said, We have to look forward to it; we have to get something out of it and we have to believe in ourselves,” Ndidi told the club’s website.

“Every game is not easy in the Premier League. I am expecting a very, very difficult game because they’ve got the confidence now. The first win would be a massive win because we’re hungry for it.

“I am hoping for a very positive atmosphere and that would help us for sure.”

Manchester United will be eyeing their third win in a row when they face Leicester City in tonight’s Matchday 5 fixture.

UnIted who started the season losing their first two matches in scandalous fashion seem to have steadied their rocky boat and will be out to prove that when they line up against the Foxes on Thursday night.

Though not entirely convincing in their last game against Southampton, picking up all three points and continue their winning streak will be the most important thing for Ten Haag as he seeks to steer Manchester United back to the Champions League.

Ten Haag should give new signing Casemiro some minutes as he would also have his eyes on reserving the playmaker for the clash against Arsenal this weekend. Anthony Martial is also expected back to the team after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to have the services of playmaker James Maddison, while Ndidi is set to return to the starting line-up.

