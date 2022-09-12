.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, on Thursday, trained 50 unemployed youths in goat production in Imo state.

The Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, who flagged off the training in Owerri said that the programme was organised by the Directorate’s department of Rural Employment Promotion (REP).

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Imo NDE Coordinator, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, said that the choice of goat production was borne out of consideration for the great potential that would make the unemployed youths self-employed.

According to him, “The potentials to include the production of meat, milk, hide, skin and manure as well as the generation of income to improve the livelihood of rural dwellers, create employment, reduce rural-urban migration and enhance the protein intake of the populace. The beneficiaries, women inclusive, would receive a one-week intensive training in modern goat production technology using the revolving model of empowerment.

“The Federal Government is interested in poverty reduction through employment creation for health, socio-economic and environmental benefits. I want you, dear trainees to note that the NDE has other job creation programmes that youths can take advantage of and become gainfully employed”, he said.

Speaking, the Director of the REP department, Mr Edem Duke who was represented Mrs. Chikaodi Okereke, advised “The beneficiaries to use the training as a means of improving their livelihood. The beneficiaries would be exposed to the best breed of goats and their available markets. They would receive start-up grants, and urged them to make judicious use of the empowerment grant.”

