…Hails Edema’s recommendation by Akeredolu

Hon Gbenga Edema.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders in the oil rich ilaje council area of Ondo state, under the aegis of Ilaje Unity Forum, have insisted that it was the turn of the state to produce the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to

inaugurate the NDDC board without delay in order kick start its assignment, which is the total Development of the Niger Delta region.

The Chairman of the group, Stephen Jatuwase and Secretary, Olabanji Orogbemi, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure, the state capital, they appealed and call on President Muhammad Buhari to inaugurate the board without delay.

Jatuwase said that “in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity, it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the Managing Director of the commission.

The group hailed the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for recommending the

immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Gbenga Edema, as the commissions Managing Director.

While saying that Edema “is eminently qualified by all ramifications, the group, equally lauded the governor on the recommendation of his Special Adviser on Education, Mrs Wunmi Ilawole as state representative on the NDDC board.

According to them, ” Edema who hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, is eminently qualified by all ramifications to be the next managing director of the Commission.

They pointed out that “the issue on the eligibility of Edema to serve in agencies overseeing oil producing communities had been adequately and sufficiently settled following a suit at the Ondo State High Court in 2017.

“Edema served meritoriously and without blemish as the Chairman of OSOPADEC between 2017 to 2021.

“We are stunned by the insinuation of some faceless individuals that Hon Gbenga Edema is not from an oil producing community.

“Those behind such irritating falsehood ought not to have exhibited their ignorance to the whole world if they are aware that Hon Gbenga Edema being from an oil producing community had served as the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Community (OSOPADEC).

“Hon Gbenga Edema’s unblemish tenure and track record during his time at OSOPADEC are still dotting various parts of the mandate areas.

“The detractors should know that the issue of Edema is not being from the oil producing area of Ondo State had been laid to rest as far back in 2017 in Suit No HOK/27/2017. Otunba Erejuwa & 6 Ors. v. Governor of Ondo State & 2 Ors.*

“In line with Section 12, 1 of the NDDC act, the President nominated Hon Gbenga Edema and and had also been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian senate as member of the yet to be inaugurated board the NDDC since the year 2019.

“Knowing fully well the gargantuan development Ondo State will garner by having one of her own to occupy the position of the managing director of the NDDC, what we need at the moment is to support the Governor’s efforts at bringing the position to Ondo State.

“We salute our indefatigable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for nominating Hon Gbenga Edema as well as his believe in the spirit of justice, fairness and equity by echoing that it is the turn of Ondo State to produce the MD.

Jatuwase, therefore appealed and call on President Muhammad Buhari to inaugurate the board without delay.”

